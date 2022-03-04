Exeter City boss Matt Taylor believes his side paid the price for being bullied by Mansfield Town

Matt Taylor felt Exeter were outmuscled too much in the first half.

Farrend Rawson scored his first goal for Stags to open the scoring, before Matt Longstaff doubled the advantage midway through the second half.

Matt Jay pulled one back five minutes into stoppage time but it was too little too late.

And Taylor felt his side had lost the war in the first 45 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a tough game, but they are a good team,” he said. “They were a lot better than us in the first half and physically dominated us in too many areas.

“We never got hold of the ball enough and we were disappointed to go behind but on the scale of the first half we probably did deserve to be behind.

“I was really pleased with the second half and our improved performance, the second goal almost came.

“We felt we had the ascendency and we were on the front foot, so the second goal was a real kick in the teeth and then you are chasing the game.

“The consolation goal came too late. Their keeper has made some good saves tonight, we needed one of those to go in - certainly at 1-0.

“2-0 is a massive mountain to climb. We will dust ourselves down.

“The lads are an honest bunch and they will give everything, but they needed to show more for the first part of the game.

“We showed tonight that we are a good team, there's a lot of points to play for and we will be ready on Tuesday to go again.”