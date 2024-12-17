FA announce rule decision which will be affect Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic FA Cup tie, as well as Nottingham Forest v Luton Town and Arsenal v Man United
Ahead of that match, and the other 31 other ties that weekend, the FA have announced that VAR will not be used in any of those games.
The FA has confirmed that VAR will be used from the Fifth Round and beyond. It still represents an early than usual use for VAR, which has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.
Stags will face Wigan at the One Call Stadium on January 11 with a 6pm kick-off.
