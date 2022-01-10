15 retro pics from that magic night in 2004 when Mansfield Town made it to the play-off final

On that night Stags dramatically beat Northampton Town on 5-4 penalties after the two-legged affair had ended 3-3. A crowd of 9,243 saw Colin Larkin score the winning penalty after Wayne Corden, Liam Lawrence, Neil MacKenzie and Laurent D'Jaffo had all scored.
Relive that great night with these nostalgic images.
1. The calm before the storm
All quiet at Field Mill ahead of the second leg between Stags and Northampton. The sides have finished level on 75 points, with Mansfield taking the second leg advantage on goal difference.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Rhys Day holds off his man
Rhys Day holds off Mark Richards. It proved to be a competitive contest with nine players picking up yellow cards.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
3. Northampton double their lead
Eric Sabin scores Northampton's second goal to leave it finally poised at 2-2 on aggregate.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
4. Eric Sabin celebrates
Eric Sabin his goal which put Northampton 2-0 up on the night.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird