Newcastle loanee Matty Longstaff netted Stags' first goal in today's 2-2 home draw with Forest Green Rovers to book a two-legged semi-final with Northampton Town with the first leg at home next Saturday night.

“We have a tough game with Northampton coming up now but me, along with the coaches and all the boys believe we can win it and we're really looking forward to it,” said Longstaff.

“In the play-offs anything can happen. It doesn't matter who you play.

Mansfield Town midfielder Matty Longstaff celebrates his first half goal - Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We will just concentrate on ourselves and do what we do well and hopefully the outcome will go our way.

“You want to play in the big games and make an impact so I am looking forward to it.

“The fans have been brilliant for us and hopefully they will make a lot of noise next Saturday and hopefully we will put on a performance for them.”

On today's game, he added: “We knew it was always going to be a struggle to get automatic today. All we could do was make the play-offs – and we've done that.

“Forest Green have won the league for a reason, so they were always going to be a threat all over the pitch. I thought we coped well though it got a bit nervy near the end.

“It was good to score the first goal and calm things down a bit.