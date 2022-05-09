Mansfield Town confirm ticketing information for play-off semi-final with Northampton Town

Stags confirmed the play-off match against Northampton with a 2-2 draw against Forest Green Rovers.

The Stags will face the Cobblers at One Call Stadium in the first leg on Saturday 14 May (7.45pm kick-off), before heading to Sixfields on Wednesday 18 May for the second leg.The match at the One Call is all-ticket affair with prices starting at £23 for adults, £20 for seniors, £17 for young adults (18 to 21 years-old), £14 for junions (7 to 17 years-old) and free for U7’s.

Season ticket holders will be given first priority to reserve their existing seats during the following time windows from the club’s ticket office or via telephone:Monday 09 May: 8am until 8pmTuesday 10 May: 8am until 8pmStags Supporters’ Association members, Quarry Lane members and Ollerton Stags member will be allotted the following time window to purchase tickets:Tuesday 10 May: 12noon until 8pm.Tickets will then go on general sale online (www.stagstickets.co.uk), via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) and at the ticket office from Wednesday 11 May, 10am until 5pm.

The ticket office will be open on Thursday 12 May from 10am until 5pm and Friday 13 May from 8am until 8pm.Season ticket holders will be given priority for the club’s play-off semi-final second leg at Sixfields, Northampton.

The club has been allocated a total of 1,468 tickets for the match, which includes 944 South Stand tickets, seven wheelchair and 517 in the East Stand.

Season ticket holders will be given priority of purchase in the following time windows from the club’s ticket office or via telephone:Monday 09 May: 8am until 8pmTuesday 10 May: 8am until 8pm

Stags Supporters’ Association members, Quarry Lane members and Ollerton Stags member will be allotted the following time window to purchase tickets:

Tuesday 10 May: 12noon until 8pm.One ticket can be purchased per member in the aforementioned categories.Tickets can be purchased via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) and at the ticket office.Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 11 May.

Ticket prices are Adults £22.00, Over-65 / Under-21 £18.00, Under-18* £10.00, Under 7s* FREE.