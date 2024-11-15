Explore the Headspace app with 50% for Black Friday | Headspace/Pixabay

Mental health app Headspace is offering 50% off its annual plans for Black Friday - so if you need to combat stress, anxiety or sleep issues, now is a great time to sign up.

I’ve signed up to Headspace in the past, and loved the short and sweet meditations and exercises that are easy to fit into the day - but as my life changed with two small children I found that I stopped finding the time to use it.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

But I remember the positive impact Headspace had on my wellbeing when I’d used it in the past - and know that if you get into the habit of using the app every day, it really can make a difference. So when I saw this half-price deal on a year’s subscription for Headspace this Black Friday, I thought I’d give it another go.

The app aims to help people reduce stress, sleep soundly and feel happier, with more than a thousand exercises and advice you can access from your smartphone - and they’ve added loads since I last used it.

Programmes on the app include ‘Managing Stress’, ‘Finding Your Best Sleep’, ‘Politics Without Panic’ and more, with a series of episodes at 10 minutes or less, so it’s easy to find small snippets of time to engage with it.

From sleep programmes to exercises meditations to get you through the day - there's thousands of exercises on the Headspace app | Headspace

There’s exercises to persuade you to move, such as the ‘Morning Warm-Up’ and ‘Feel-Good Yoga’ to start the day right, and a whole host of sleep programmes, with meditations stories and sounds to help you drift off - including a ‘Nighttime SOS’ for if you wake up in the night (although it doesn’t have a solution for toddlers waking up at 4am... shame!).

I’ve redownloaded the app, and I’m looking forward to rediscovering meditation and mindfulness, taking a bit of time out of my day for some ‘headspace’. If you’re busy, always on the go and suffer with stress, anxiety or insomnia, it really is worth trying Headspace - especially when there’s a deal to be had.

A year’s subscription to Headspace is usually priced at £44.99 - but at 50% off for three weeks you can now sign up for £24.99, which works out at just £2.08 a month - cheaper than a cup of coffee - well worth it for improved wellbeing.

The Black Friday offer launched on Tuesday, November 12 and runs until December 4, so don’t miss out if you’ve been meaning to try it. Sign up here for a half-price year’s subscription to Headspace.