What were the A-level results of Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry? | Getty Images

As teenagers across the country are finding out their A-level results today, a look at the results of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and other members of the royal family.

Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying for an English degree at the University of St Andrews and did A-levels in English, History, Politics and Drama. She is the last royal to have received her A-level results back in 2022, but Buckingham Palace did not release her A-level results. However, it is expected that she might have received AAA as this is the standard entry requirements for this university.

Lady Louise Windsor’s youngest brother, James, Earl of Wessex, 16, will be receiving his GCSE results on 22 August.

When it comes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, did Catherine, Princess of Wales do better or worse than her husband Prince William? Prince William studied Geography, History of Art and Biology for his A-levels and received an A in Geography, A in History of Art and a C in Biology.

Catherine, Princess of Wales studied Maths, Art and English for her A-Levels and received two As in Maths and Art, and a B in English. As for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, he received a B in Art and a D in Geography.

King Charles studied two A-Levels and received a B in History and a C in French. His sister, Princess Anne, who is celebrating her birthday today, gained three A-Levels in English, History and Politics.

When it comes to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice got Bs in History and Film Studies and an A in Drama. Princess Eugenie got As in Art and English Literature and a B in History of Art.