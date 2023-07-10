Lindley’s Mill, on Prospect Place, is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine built across Sutton centuries ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Council is replacing the mill’s flat roof with a conical roof in a bid to help prevent water damage, as well as replacing the floor inside the mill and cleaning the building, to ensure the hidden gem can be preserved for years to come.

Paul Burrows, Aidan Cropper and Amy Ryzm, of ASD Build, with Coun Chris Huskinson and Coun Matthew Relf at the site. Picture: Ashfield Council

The works are set to be completed by September and marked with an official opening, details of which will be announced closer to the date.

There will also be opportunities for residents to visit the mill following the opening – Sutton Heritage Society has previously run appointment-only visits to the mill.

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said “We are fortunate to have such an interesting historical building in Ashfield and are proud to preserve it for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We only have a couple of listed buildings left in the district so it’s important we maintain them to keep our history alive.

“Ashfield has a rich industrial heritage that we are keen to celebrate while looking to the future of the District.