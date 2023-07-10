Work begins on restoration of Sutton mill
Lindley’s Mill, on Prospect Place, is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine built across Sutton centuries ago.
Ashfield Council is replacing the mill’s flat roof with a conical roof in a bid to help prevent water damage, as well as replacing the floor inside the mill and cleaning the building, to ensure the hidden gem can be preserved for years to come.
The works are set to be completed by September and marked with an official opening, details of which will be announced closer to the date.
There will also be opportunities for residents to visit the mill following the opening – Sutton Heritage Society has previously run appointment-only visits to the mill.
Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said “We are fortunate to have such an interesting historical building in Ashfield and are proud to preserve it for future generations.
“We only have a couple of listed buildings left in the district so it’s important we maintain them to keep our history alive.
“Ashfield has a rich industrial heritage that we are keen to celebrate while looking to the future of the District.
“We look forward to being able to welcome visitors back into the mill in a few months – keep an eye on our social media for details of the opening event.”