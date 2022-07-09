‘Hidden gem’ historic stone mill in Sutton to get leaking roof repaired

Lindley’s Mill, a 19th Century stone windmill on Prospect Place, Sutton, has stood in a largely unnoticed location near the town’s Leamington Estate for 200 years.

However, in recent years the historic, Grade-II listed heritage asset has been impacted by leaks to its roof, allowing water to ingress into the walls.

Ashfield Council says this has ‘compromised’ the use of the building – and has approved improvements totalling £55,000 to replace the flat roof with a cone structure.

Angela Morris, of Sutton Heritage Society, with a photograph of Lindley's Mill.

It is hoped this will prevent future leaks.

The funding was approved as an amendment to the council’s capital programme, with £5,700 from a historic developer contribution agreement and £49,300 from the council’s asset repair and renewal reserve.

Coun Dave Hennigan, Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, welcomed the investment and described the site as a ‘fantastic reminder of our heritage’.

Speaking during the full council meeting on Thursday, he said: “I’m so proud and pleased to see this work at Lindley’s Mill. It’s a hidden gem – you could be on the road and not notice it until you go around the corner.

“It’s a fantastic reminder of our heritage and to be spending this money, I know residents living in the locality will be delighted the council is taking steps to preserve it for generations to come.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, described the mill as one of the district’s ‘biggest kept secrets’.

He said: “It is one of only two stone-built windmills in the county. This investment shows we are committed to remembering our heritage.”

The building, which was built by James Lindley in the 1820s to replace a post mill damaged by a gale in 1818, fell into disuse in the early 1900s.

All that remains of the historic site is the stone tower, which is partly tarred.

However, funding has previously been secured from the Heritage Lottery Fund to transform the mill into a small heritage centre.

These works included separate wind and weather-proofing, as well as opening the building up to potential tourists.