Nottinghamshire NHS chiefs preparing for strikes by junior doctors and consultants

Junior doctors will be taking strike action from 7am on Thursday, July 13, to 7am on Tuesday, July 18.

The strikes are due to impact the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

Consultants, the most senior clinicians, will then go on strike for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday, July 20, to Saturday, July 22.

Junior doctors across Nottinghamshire will be going on strike again this week. Photo: Getty Images

This action will also impact the county’s hospitals and mental health services.

The BMA has advised consultants will provide “Christmas Day cover”, meaning they will continue to provide all emergency services, but routine services will be impacted.

The industrial action is a national dispute between the Government and trade unions about terms and conditions.

Dr Dave Briggs, NHS Nottinghamshire medical directod, said: “There will be major disruption during this period of strike action, and we are urging people to only attend A&E or call 999 in an emergency.

“Junior doctors and consultants do a vital job, so losing this part of our workforce over a seven-day period will have a big knock-on effect.

“The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority.

“We are committed to keeping disruption to services to a minimum on these dates and we have measures in place to ensure the safety and welfare of our patients and our staff.

“If you have an appointment at one of our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from us.

“Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead.

“We will be in touch with you directly if we need to rearrange your appointment.

“We are doing everything we can to keep essential urgent and emergency care services running but waiting times in A&E will be significantly affected.

“Please use alternative services where possible, including 111 online, pharmacies or urgent treatment centres.”

An NHS Nottinghanshire spokesman added: “Due to the reduction in staff across the system, planned surgery and outpatient appointments will be affected.

“If you have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned.

“The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to the strike action.

“Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.