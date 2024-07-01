Witness appeal after two people seriously hurt in collision near Mansfield
Emergency services were called to the junction of Southwell Road East and Blidworth Lane at 8:03pm on Wednesday evening, June 26, after a collision involving two cars. Two men – both passengers in one of the vehicles – are currently being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
Investigators would like to speak to witnesses.
Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing and serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are currently working to understand what happened and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.
“We would also like to hear from anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision or the lead up to it.”
Anyone with dash cam footage or information can share this directly with the investigation team using this link:
Witnesses can also call 101 quoting incident 749 of June 26, 2024.