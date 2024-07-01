Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple shared their devastation after an industrial fire destroyed their Kirkby-based business on Friday night.

On Friday, June 28, at 10:30pm, an industrial fire on Urban Road in Kirkby, Ashfield was attended by six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water carrier.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed severe damage to one building as a result of the fire.

An investigation has been launched.

CabournsCarpentry, Kirkby, was destroyed by a fire. Photo shared by Sarah and Jack Cabourn.

CabournsCarpentry, a handmade, reclaimed furniture business, was completely destroyed by the fire.

The owners, Jack Cabourn from Mansfield, and his wife Sarah, originally from Chesterfield, expressed their devastation at losing everything.

In a joint statement, the couple said: “We have lost absolutely everything.

Jack and Sarah married in 2023. Photo shared to CabournsCarpentry Facebook page.

“Our workspace, tens of thousands of pounds worth of materials, stock, tools and equipment that we have amassed over the last four years.

“We are absolutely devastated.

“This business has been our livelihood for the last four years and now we are going to have to start from scratch.”

A fundraising page has since been launched at – www.gofundme.com/f/msdps-help-us-rebuild-our-business?cdn-cache=0 – with more than £4,800 raised over the weekend.

Mr Cabourn said: “We feel very overwhelmed and grateful with the amount of support we’ve had from family, friends, customers and suppliers.”

The couple confirmed that they will directly contact all customers this week – with hopes to be “up and running to some degree” by the end of next week.

Mr Cabourn added: “We’d like to extend our thoughts to the other businesses affected by the fire.