Shirebrook school closes due to snow and weather conditions

Shirebrook Academy school has closed due to weather conditions and further snow forecast for the rest of the day.

By Phoebe Cox
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The school, located on Common Lane in Shirebrook, announced it would be open as usual this morning.

However, due to weather changes and further snow forecasts for the area, the academy announced on its social media that it would close for the remainder of the day.

A spokesman for the school said: “Due to inclement weather and further forecasts of snow, the academy will close at 12.30pm today to students who have parent/carer permission to leave the academy site.”

