IN PICTURES: Mansfield's Titchfield Park is covered in snow

It might be March but winter has returned as snow falls in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago

The Met Office and BBC both forecasted snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today (Thursday, March 9) and the Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.

Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling on the roads.

What is the snow like where you are? Send us your photos.

Mansfield is covered in snow

1. Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

Mansfield is covered in snow

Photo: Shelley Marriott

Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

2. Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

Photo: Shelley Marriott

More snow could still be coming

3. Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

More snow could still be coming

Photo: Shelley Marriott

Has it snowed where you are?

4. Snow in Mansfield's Titchfield Park

Has it snowed where you are?

Photo: Shelley Marriott

