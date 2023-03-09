IN PICTURES: Mansfield's Titchfield Park is covered in snow
It might be March but winter has returned as snow falls in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
The Met Office and BBC both forecasted snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today (Thursday, March 9) and the Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.
Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling on the roads.
