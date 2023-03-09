News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield weather: hour-by-hour weather forecast as heavy snow expected today

The Met Office and BBC are both forecasting snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today – here is the hour-by-hour forecast.

By Jon Ball
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.

The BBC expect temperatures to remain at 1C until the early hours of Friday morning, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures to fluctuate between 1C and freezing. However, both forecasters are saying it will feel like -4C for most of the day due to a chilly breeze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
National Highways issues snow warning for Nottinghamshire – featuring M1 and A38
Heavy snow is predicted in Mansfield this morning and evening.
Heavy snow is predicted in Mansfield this morning and evening.
Heavy snow is predicted in Mansfield this morning and evening.
Most Popular

Here is the hour by hour forecast...

9-10am: Light snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10-11am: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;

11am-noon: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;

Noon-1pm: Sleet and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

1-2pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2-3pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

3-4pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

4-5pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -6C;

5-8pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8-10pm: Heavy snow and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

10pm-midnight: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C.

Met OfficeMansfieldBBC