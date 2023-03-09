Mansfield weather: hour-by-hour weather forecast as heavy snow expected today
The Met Office and BBC are both forecasting snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today – here is the hour-by-hour forecast.
The Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.
The BBC expect temperatures to remain at 1C until the early hours of Friday morning, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures to fluctuate between 1C and freezing. However, both forecasters are saying it will feel like -4C for most of the day due to a chilly breeze.
Here is the hour by hour forecast...
9-10am: Light snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;
10-11am: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;
11am-noon: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;
Noon-1pm: Sleet and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
1-2pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
2-3pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
3-4pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
4-5pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -6C;
5-8pm: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
8-10pm: Heavy snow and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;
10pm-midnight: Sleet and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C.