Mansfield and Ashfield braces for wind, rain and snow from Storm Barra

A deep area of low pressure is set to moving in from the Atlantic tomorrow, Tuesday December 7, and has now been named as Storm Barra, just 10 days after Storm Arwen forced organisers to cancel light switch-on events and attractions to close.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and snow which will affect most of the UK tomorrow, from 9am to 11.30pm.

Bitter wind chill will also cause temperatures to feel sub-zero across the Midlands with temperatures expected to dip between 0C and -5C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters have said we can expect strong winds, heavy rain and the chance of snow

Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.

"The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Met Office meteorologists also say we could expect some snow throughout the day, ranging from two centimetres up to 10cm elsewhere in the UK.

Deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

“Two to five centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach 10cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”