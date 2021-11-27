A post from the farm states: “Due to travel conditions and conditions on-site, the Farm and the Christmas Time-Tangle is closed today.

"If you have Time-Tangle tickets we will contact you this morning to arrange rescheduling.

“If you have general tickets to the farm please email us to reschedule.

The White Post Farm Team