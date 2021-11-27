White Post Farm near Mansfield closed due to weather conditions
Due to weather conditions, White Post Farm near Mansfield has announced it is remaining closed today and is advising visitors not to attend.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 11:33 am
A post from the farm states: “Due to travel conditions and conditions on-site, the Farm and the Christmas Time-Tangle is closed today.
"If you have Time-Tangle tickets we will contact you this morning to arrange rescheduling.
“If you have general tickets to the farm please email us to reschedule.
“We are so disappointed. But today we would advise you do not travel, stay safe at home.”