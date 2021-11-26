Sutton Christmas event cancelled as Ashfield braces for Storm Arwen

Ashfield Council said it had taken the ‘difficult decision for the safety of the public and event staff’ due to Storm Arwen hitting the UK and weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “With winds of up to 45mph forecast for the East Midlands, we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sutton Christmas Festival.

“We know how popular our Christmas Festivals are and how many of you were looking forward to it, but the safety of residents is our main priority.”

Sutton's Christmas Festival tomorrow is off.

The festival was due to take place on Market Place, Sutton, tomorrow, Saturday, November 27.

Counr Zadrozny said: “We are hopeful we can reschedule the event for early December and will keep residents informed of a new date.

“It is disappointing for all of us that the festival can’t go ahead, but unfortunately one thing we don’t have control over is the weather.“I can assure you we will be bringing Christmas to Sutton, just a little later than planned.”

The Kirkby Christmas Festival tonight, Friday, is still going ahead as planned on Kirkby Plaza, from 4-8pm, with the lights switch-on at 7.15pm.