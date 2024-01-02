News you can trust since 1952
Four flood warnings for Mansfield area with flooding 'expected' across the district

Flooding is expected across parts of Mansfield after a day of rainfall – with “severe” flood warnings in place for Warsop, Kings Clipstone, Pleasley and Ollerton.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Over 100 flood warnings and 200 flood alerts have been issued for England as Storm Henk brings heavy rainfall to the New Year.

River levels across the Nottinghamshire area are expected to rise in response to the rainfall on Tuesday, January 2.

The following gov.uk flood warnings are in place for; the River Maun at Edwinstowe and Ollerton – updated at 6:45am on January 2; the River Maun at Sherwood Forest Caravan Park near Kings Clipstone – as updated at 12:05pm on January 2; the River Meden at Market Warsop, Church Warsop and Meden Vale – updated at 6:53am on January 2; and the River Meden at Pleasley – as updated at 11:17am on January 2.

Flooding is likely across the Mansfield area.Flooding is likely across the Mansfield area.
For flood warnings in the Mansfield area, visit check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=mansfield

Flooding is also “possible” along the River Maun and the River Meden in Nottinghamshire.

