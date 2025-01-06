Flood warning for River Meden at Pleasley as flooding 'expected'

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:45 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

According to the warning, flooding of property is imminent.

The areas most at risk are Chesterfield Road and Meden Square, located east of Pleasley Bridge.

Further heavy rainfall is expected over the next few hours, with experts anticipating that river levels will remain high until 10pm on January 6, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.
River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.
Read More
Appeal after moped-riding suspects in Mansfield try to snatch woman’s handbag

The situation is being closely monitored as residents have been advised to move their possessions and valuables off the ground and/or to a safe location.

Residents have also been advised to turn off gas, electricity, and water.

This message will be updated as the situation changes by gov.uk via check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.

Related topics:Flood warningResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice