Flood warning for River Meden at Pleasley as flooding 'expected'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to the warning, flooding of property is imminent.
The areas most at risk are Chesterfield Road and Meden Square, located east of Pleasley Bridge.
Further heavy rainfall is expected over the next few hours, with experts anticipating that river levels will remain high until 10pm on January 6, 2025.
The situation is being closely monitored as residents have been advised to move their possessions and valuables off the ground and/or to a safe location.
Residents have also been advised to turn off gas, electricity, and water.
This message will be updated as the situation changes by gov.uk via check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.