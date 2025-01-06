Flood warning for River Meden at Pleasley as flooding 'expected'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the warning, flooding of property is imminent.

The areas most at risk are Chesterfield Road and Meden Square, located east of Pleasley Bridge.

Further heavy rainfall is expected over the next few hours, with experts anticipating that river levels will remain high until 10pm on January 6, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River levels are rising at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

The situation is being closely monitored as residents have been advised to move their possessions and valuables off the ground and/or to a safe location.

Residents have also been advised to turn off gas, electricity, and water.

This message will be updated as the situation changes by gov.uk via check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.