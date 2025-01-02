Derbyshire council to safeguard Pleasley business park with £771,000 flood plan after Storm Babet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council has agreed to use its financial reserves and implement any necessary borrowing to secure £771,000 for flood mitigation works and repairs at Pleasley Vale Business Park after the site was struck by Storm Babet.

The council revealed in a report that its Business Estates Manager has worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to maintain fractured relationships with tenants as they have grown frustrated with the time taken to carry out repairs following Storm Babet, in 2023, and with the failure of infrastructure such as lifts.

But after a recent Full Council meeting the local authority has agreed to invest £771,000 for work to start early in the New Year at the business park, near Outgang Lane, to improve flood mitigation measures and essential repairs for safety, the restoration of relations with tenants and to secure redevelopment and income.

A council spokesperson stated: “The events of Storm Babet caused significant negative financial and operational impact on both the landlord and tenants, which could be prevented to such a large extent if there is a greater water catchment and effective flood water management plan at times when there are high risk flood warnings to better control the flow of water through the site to prevent such deluge as occurred in Storm Babet.”

The council has recognised the need for extensive works to ensure the park’s three Mill buildings can remain operational in the short-term to generate revenue for the council and to prevent the buildings falling into further disrepair and posing a safety risk.

Pleasley Vale Business Park features 198 units over three mills and outlying buildings, including the Dye House, Stable Block, and the Mill 3 Courtyard, and in the 2023/24 financial year it generated an income of £569,000 with operational liabilities of £460,658 making £145,000 for the council’s budget ‘outturn’.

The council has stated the park has the potential to provide a contribution of over £100,000 per year towards the authority’s General Fund and there is still a high demand for workspace and it currently has an 80per cent occupancy rate.

However, the council recognises the risk posed by a significant area of the site falling within a floodplain and the threat posed by the River Meden meaning that after storms or heavy rainfall the site can become prone to flooding.

During Storm Babet, in October, 2023, the River Meden overflowed and flooded parts of the site causing extensive damage to properties and land including flooding to the ground floor of Mill 1 and damage to an electricity substation with the financial and economic impact still being felt by businesses today.

A council spokesperson stated: “Effectively managing flood risk and protecting the site from future extreme weather events is of paramount importance if the site is to continue operations.”

Beaumont Rivers, an environmental restoration company who specialise in nature recovery and water management techniques, has been appointed to oversee a flood mitigation and water management project.

And Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has been appointed to produce a Nature Recovery or Blue and Green Infrastructure Masterplan for Pleasley Vale to survey and assess the condition of the site, identify constraints and opportunities for funding and consider collaborations with communities and education providers.

Work is also ongoing to oversee the renovation and reuse of the two Gatehouse properties, Gardener’s Cottage and Coach House, which are on the Listed Buildings at Risk register.

The council’s latest agreed investment of £771,000 will be used to help repair and improve the dam wall and make sure the Mill building 1 pond can capture an increased level of water from the River Meden to slow the flow downstream into Mill building 2 and under the culverts in Mill building 3.

Other targeted work includes improving a fire alarm system, the drainage network, installing a new lift in Mill 2 which has been out of service for over a year and new flood defence doors for the substation at Mill 1.

The council has also recognised a full intrusive structural survey will be necessary to locate a potential culvert under Mill 3 as well as a structural survey for Mill 3’s outbuildings which have seen visible signs of movement.

Other urgent work identified by the council includes roof replacements for Mill 1 and Mill 2 including new lintels and repairs to crumbling brickwork, the replacement of corroded steel lintels and window frames and the removal of vegetation growing from the buildings along with repairs to damaged stonework and copings.

The council endorsed its continued investment in the Pleasley Vale Business Park and Conservation Area at a meeting in December.

It agreed that £428,537 of council reserves are to be used to fund the park works and that should any leftover reserve funding allocated to other previous schemes not be available to meet the £342,463 shortfall for the latest work, additional borrowing to fill this gap would be allowed.

The council has stated that it aims to safeguard Pleasley Vale and work is already underway at the site and it is hoped contractors will be appointed as soon as possible with work due to start early in the New Year.

Coun John Ritchie, portfolio holder for Growth, said: “No-one wants to go through what happened last October (2023) again, so it is essential that these works are undertaken as soon as possible.

“If we are to develop and improve the site, then dealing with the flooding issues is a priority that’s why we have approved this investment.

“The park is one of our premium business sites and is very popular with businesses, some of which have been there for over twenty years, so we must do all we can to safeguard them from any further flooding.”

Bolsover District Council has also stated that one of Council Leader Steve Fritchley’s ambitions is to develop the site into a quality venue that integrates business accommodation, leisure facilities, tourism and accommodation with a sustainable regeneration scheme.

Coun Fritchley said: “Pleasley Vale is a unique site and offers so much potential so safeguarding its future now is essential.

“I said in 2021 that with significant investment, we have an opportunity to do something special at the site that will reinvigorate the existing business park, but also utilise the landscape to attract tourism, all whilst respecting its industrial legacy.”