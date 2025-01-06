Appeal after moped-riding suspects in Mansfield try to snatch woman’s handbag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating the attempted robbery of a woman are appealing for further witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public called police after reportedly seeing three people on a moped try to snatch the victim’s handbag.

She managed to wrestle her bag back before fleeing into a nearby house, while the attackers rode away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This happened in Jubilee Way North, Mansfield, around 6.25pm on Saturday, January 4, with police being notified soon after.

Officers investigating the attempted robbery of a woman are appealing for further witnesses.

The moped had a broken number plate and front-end damage, and it was reportedly seen being ridden around Mansfield throughout the day.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery on Sunday, January 5.

Investigations are ongoing to track down others believed to be involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now seeking additional witnesses to the incident and would like to speak with the victim, who did not report the incident herself and has not yet been identified.

Detective Inspector Mark Booth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very serious incident, so we’re naturally keen to speak to anyone who knows anything about what happened.

“That includes the victim, who will have understandably been left shaken up by what happened, but who hasn’t yet reported it to the police.

“If that person was you and you were targeted in the manner described, we’d ask that you please contact us, so we can track down those responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are requesting to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a moped matching this description in Mansfield.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident 425 of 4 January 2025, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.