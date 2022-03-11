Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire attended a road traffic collision on Southwell Road West in Mansfield before being called to a second collision further up the road just a short while later.

Both collisions involved two vehicles and a number of people required medical treatment at the scene.

The two collisions caused major delays in the area as emergency services worked to treat the motorists and make the scenes safe.

Fire crews were attending the scene on Southwell Road West when the second accident occurred.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield Fire Station attended a road traffic collision yesterday, March 10, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, just before 4pm.

"The collision involved two vehicles, and three people had self-extracted from the vehicles before the arrival of the service and had been seen by East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene, and one person had been extracted by the service and taken to hospital.

"Crews from Mansfield continued to make the above scene safe whilst Ashfield Fire Station were mobilised to another RTC, which had happened further down the road, on the corner of Adamsway.

“Crews from Ashfield and Blidworth Fire Station attended this incident, which again involved two vehicles.

The second accident was on Adamsway, just a few hundred metres away

"One person had self-extracted before crews arrived, and one person was extracted with the support of EMAS.

“For both incidents we had support from Nottinghamshire Police and the road was closed for some time until both scenes were made safe.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for a comment on the incidents.

