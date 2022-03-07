Fuel prices have rocketed in recent weeks

Here is where to find the cheapest fuel prices in Mansfield and Ashfield

Motorists had been warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could result in fuel price hikes, so we have scoured the forecourts for the cheapest prices in the area.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:43 pm

With record-breaking prices at the pumps, the difference between some fuel forecourts can be as much as 10 pence per litre, so we have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less.

Prices are constantly changing, the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.

1. CO-OP Huthwaite Road, Sutton

Prices are currently reported as 149.9p for Unleaded and 151.9p for diesel

2. Threeways, Blidworth

The Spar on Main Street, Blidworth currently has Unleaded at 149.9p and Diesel at 155.9p

3. Asda, Forest Town

Unleaded petrol is currently 150.7p and 152.7p for diesel.

4. Morrisons, Mansfield

Unleaded is currently 150.7p per litre and Diesel is 152.7p at Mansfield's Morrisons store.

