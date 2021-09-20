Parents urged to park responsibly as council eyes road safety schemes near South Normanton schools

And officials from Derbyshire Council and the village MP are urging motorists to be more considerate when driving and parking in the areas around The Green Infant School, on New Street, and Glebe Junior School, on Hamlet Lane.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, said ‘many parents and carers have been concerned about parking outside both The Green Infant and Glebe Junior schools after a series of incidents at the start and end of the school day’.

After speaking with both schools, as well as council officers and councillors, he visited both schools to see the problems first-hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamlet Lane, South Normanton, outside Glebe Junior School.

Mr Fletcher said: “I’d like to thank both The Green Infant School and the Glebe Junior School for taking the time to meet with myself, councillors and officers from the council.

“After speaking with the schools and residents about some of the parking issues they’ve been facing, I think it’s important we’re proactive and try to take steps now to make the roads in the area safer.

“There are no catch-all solutions to parking issues outside schools and it is often an issue throughout most communities.

“However, there are a number of steps we can potentially take to make the roads safer and help to prevent an accident from happening in the future.”

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover.

Crossing

The council said officers had been on a site visit to assess what options might be available to try to sort out the problems.

A council spokesman said: “One option could be a controlled crossing from Market Street to Hamlet Lane and we are planning to carry out a pedestrian count to see if this meets the criteria.

“We have also been working with the schools to see how the issues can be addressed and how parents of pupils at both schools can help with this.

“One school is running the Modeshift STARS scheme which encourages parents and children to get to school by other means of travel other than a car, and we understand the other school is keen to take this up as well.”

“In the meantime, we would strongly urge people parking in the area to do so considerately and safely at all times.”