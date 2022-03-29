Nottinghamshire Police issue witness appeal and update after A38 crash

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a collision between a motorcycle rider and pedestrian on a buy road early this morning.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:55 am

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a road traffic accident on the A38 at Sutton at 6.40am this morning, Tuesday March 29.

A collision had occurred between a motorcycle rider and a pedestrian, and the stretch of the A38 near the Shell garage was closed in both directions for several hours while both casualties received treatment at the scene.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We were called to a collision on the A38 at 6.40am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The collision happened just before 7am this morning

“A male rider on a motorcycle was in collision with a female pedestrian.

“Both parties were taken to hospital, and we are awaiting an update on the severity of their injuries.

“Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting incident 72 of 29 March 2022.”

Read More

Read More
Huge fire at Mansfield's historic Hermitage Mill - what we know so far

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions

A38SuttonMansfieldJon Ball