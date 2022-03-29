Major traffic delays to Sutton, Kirkby and Huthwaite after crash on A38

Motorists are currently experiencing significant delays throughout parts of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire after a crash on the A38 this morning.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:07 am

The A38 is blocked in both directions after a collision involving a motorcyclist at the Shell petrol station.

Emergency services are at the scene, and traffic is said to be heavily congested throughout Sutton, Huthwaite, Kirkby and Pinxton, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or plan extra time for travel.

We will update you on this breaking news story as we get more information

The crash happened at around 7am this morning.

