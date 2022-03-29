Major traffic delays to Sutton, Kirkby and Huthwaite after crash on A38

The A38 is blocked in both directions after a collision involving a motorcyclist at the Shell petrol station.

Emergency services are at the scene, and traffic is said to be heavily congested throughout Sutton, Huthwaite, Kirkby and Pinxton, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or plan extra time for travel.

We will update you on this breaking news story as we get more information

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened at around 7am this morning.