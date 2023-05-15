MPs to gather in Westminster to call for improvements to M1 junction near Mansfield

Politicians will be joined by senior officials from the Department for Transport and National Highways for the meeting, which follows a previous Westminster Hall debate on the issue in January.

The event will be chaired by Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover who has previously led a petition calling for action at the junction, and will bring together MPs, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, as well as local businesses and councils with the Department for Transport, National Highways and Midlands Connect.

The area is a well-known pitch point and upgrading the junction is a hugely popular idea amongst local residents.

Roadsigns and traffic lights at Junction 28 of the M1.

Consumer research shows 82 per cent of respondents supported improvements, while more than half of respondents, 51 per cent, said the improvements would be “very important” for local businesses.

Delays at the junction at South Normanton are said to cost the economy £4.5 million and MPs are hoping to hear from local firms about what impact it has on them and what potential upgrades could do to boost the local economy.

Leaders are recommending improvements are considered for funding as part of the Government’s upcoming road investment strategy for 2025-40.

Mr Fletcher said: “It is fantastic that we are able to have this round table event today on improving J28.

“This junction is so important to my constituents. Many people in the area are stuck in delays daily as they travel to work or to appointments. Congestion is causing misery and pollution for the people of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“We are calling on the Government to work with Midlands Connect and National Highways to prioritise improvements to this junction, in line with their levelling up targets.”

Maria Machancoses, Midlands Connect chief executive officer, said: “J28 is a key interchange in our patch. We are working with local politicians and councils to develop the best strategy for reducing delays in the area.