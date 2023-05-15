From May 27, EMR, which operates services on the line between Nottingham and Worksop, is introducing 22 new services for Saturdays between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, calling at Hucknall, Mansfield, Sutton Parkway and Kirkby.

However, the new services will not call at Bulwell or Newstead, which will remain as part of the hourly services between Nottingham and Worksop.

EMR says introducing the new services to Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby will help operational performance across the route.

EMR is introducing 22 new Saturday services between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse this month

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: “I’m happy to confirm that as part of our May timetable change, we will be reintroducing some Saturday services on the Robin Hood Line.

“This will enable us to run a two train per hour service on that day and better match the demand we are seeing on Saturdays as people travel between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham.

“It is great news for the communities of Nottinghamshire, as well as businesses up and down the line.

“An hourly service will remain for Bulwell and Newstead passengers and these calls will continue to be accommodated in the Worksop services.

"The reintroduced services will therefore not call at Bulwell and Newstead.”

New service departure times from Saturday, May 27:

Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse: 8am; 8.59am; 9.59am; 10.59am; noon; 12.59pm; 1.59pm; 2.59pm; 3.59pm; 4.59pm; and 5.59pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham: 8.41am; 9.41am; 10.41am; 11.41am; 12.41pm; 1.41pm; 2.41pm; 3.41pm; 4.41pm; 5.41pm; 6.41pm.