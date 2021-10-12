Petition launched calling for improvements to major M1 junction serving Mansfield and Ashfield

MP Mark Fletcher is leading calls for improvements to Junction 28 at South Normanton, which he says is 'simply over-capacity’ and suffers from ‘excess’ traffic and congestion.

Now Mr Fletcher has launched a petition to ‘demonstrate the support for this project among the local community’.

Roadsigns and traffic lights at Junction 28 of the M1.

The junction provides access north-east to Sutton, Mansfield and the nearby East Midlands Designer Outlet along the A38, and south-west along the trunk road towards Alfreton and Derby, as well as local access into South Normanton, via Mansfield Road.

Congestion

Mr Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, said: “Junction 28 suffers from an excessive amount of traffic and congestion, as it is simply over-capacity.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP.

“Therefore, it is essential for the economic development of Bolsover district to improve this junction, which serves as the gateway to the East Midlands for many businesses in South Normanton and Pinxton.

“I have also spoken to hundreds of local residents who have told me about their concerns for noise and air pollution, poor regional connectivity, and road safety.

“One of of my main priorities as MP is the improvement of local infrastructure, such as Junction 28, and since being elected in 2019, I have been working hard to secure the necessary funding to prevent standstills, improve the flow of traffic, boost regional connectivity and, ultimately, turbocharge the local economy.

“At a recent meeting with Highways England, they outlined to me their new design, which has an extremely high cost-benefit ratio and demonstrates significant improvements to journey times, as well as a decrease in the number of injuries from collisions.

“I am launching this petition to demonstrate the support for this project among the local community.

“The more signatures that the petition receives, the greater chance our application for funding will be accepted by the Government, so please share this as widely as possible.”

The petition can be signed at mark-fletcher.org.uk/form/junction-28-petition