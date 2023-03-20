Major Sutton town centre redesign due for planning approval – including sundial removal

Ashfield Council will debate its own plans on Wednesday, March 22, as it progresses with two Government-funded Towns Fund projects.

The plans include improvements to the central Portland Square as well as turning a derelict parcel of land into a town centre car park.

The authority unveiled the plans in 2021 after securing £62 million from the Government’s Towns Fund pot.

The sundial in Portland Square.

The Portland Square works will lead to a major redesign of the central town centre area to offer a “green lung” in the heart of the town, after a consultation with residents which found an “overwhelming majority” of residents want to see the 28-year-old sundial removed.

The sundial - thought to be one of the biggest in Europe – was installed in 1995 at a cost of £800,000 and was planned to become a “world-renowned attraction” for the town.

However, if plans are approved, it will be replaced by two large, raised-planted green areas with built-in seating, designed around a large central space.

It’s hoped the new green space would become a “focal point” for the town which could host social activities and events.

Coun Matthew Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration, said previously: “We know the sundial prompts strong feelings.

“We asked whether the sundial should stay or go. The overwhelming majority asked for the sundial to go.

“It is a shame it appears to have failed to attract visitors or become dear to the hearts of the majority of residents.

“We hope our new plans will transform Portland Square into a green lung in our town centre and become a focal point.”

Coun David Hennigan, council member for Sutton Central and New Cross which covers the town centre, says there is “little love” for the sundial in his area.

He said last year: “It has been a grotesque waste of money and I hope its time is up.”

Other parts of the application include redeveloping land on Fox Street which housed the Conservative Club until its 2013 demolition into a 41-space car park, alongside public open space for up to 32 market stalls.