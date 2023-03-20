Violet Hill is closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

But council officials have been receiving reports of motorists moving cones put out around the sink hole, in order to drive on the pavement in order to get around it.

Now, Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest at Nottinghamshire Council, has posted on Facebook warning drivers the road is closed and asking drivers not to try to drive around the area.

Violet Hill is closed after a sink hole appeared in the road. Photo: Google

He said: “I met with Via East Midlands who brought me up to date with what is happening.

“They have had to come out again to put out more cones, as motorists are taking it upon themselves to move them in order to drive on the pavement to get around the hole.

“Please do not attempt to move the cones that have been put out for your safety and that of residents on Violet Hill.

“And please don’t attempt to travel north on Violet Hill – you won’t be able to get through.

“Please allow more time for your journey when you head out and avoid the area if possible.

“I’ll update you all when I know more details about the repairs to the drain and road.”