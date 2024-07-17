Mansfield M1 junction bulging beyond capacity at rush hour according to new research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New analysis released by Midlands Connect shows junction 28 of the M1 for Mansfield is up to 107 per cent capacity in the morning rush hour.

The work shows three junctions off the road are over 100 per cent, two others are nearly full and only one slip road is under 50 per cent capacity.

This has been seen as ‘further evidence’ in need for upgrade of the Pinxton interchange.

The A38 towards Alfreton going eastbound off junction 28 is seeing traffic flows reaching 107 per cent, which equates to 2,302 cars, vans and HGVs using that slip road single hour.

Junction 28 is bulging beyond capacity for traffic at peak times. Photo: Google

Assessments identified that the northbound M1 slip road sees 1,104 vehicles on average using this off slip every hour and it is at 104 per cent capacity.

The Mansfield Road slip road also clocked up 102 per cent capacity, the M1 southbound slip road clocked up 82 per cent capacity and the A38 going towards Sutton is at 91 per cent capacity in the morning rush hour as 1,126 cars and vans use the route off junction 28.

Only one road at the junction, the A38 left filter lane towards the M1, had much capacity left, with 38 per cent of space being used in the rush hour.

The congestion has a knock-on effect for the surrounding area with traffic for junction 27 to areas like Hucknall, Annesley and Selston also being affected at the worst times.

The findings back up claims by former Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, who launched a petition back in 2021 calling for improvements to be made to the junction, which he said ‘suffers from an excessive amount of traffic and congestion, as it is simply over-capacity’.

Speaking last year, he said: "The evidence is clear, whether that’s from residents, the county council, or local businesses, junction 28 in its current capacity is not fit for purpose.”

Swati Mittal, integrated transport programme lead, said: “Junction 28 has struggled for many years with gridlock, and we are keen to get solutions moving to fix this.

"Drivers have been snarled up in traffic with impacts residents and businesses in and around Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and beyond.

“An intervention in this area is necessary to facilitate growth, jobs and allow us to deliver the growth aspirations of South Normanton, Pinxton and the wider region.”