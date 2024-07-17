Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkby woman who assaulted a female officer was frustrated when police were called to her home after a "happy barbeque went wrong,” a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the time they arrived to reports of two men fighting in Carol Taylor's garden on June 27 the men were gone and Taylor was intoxicated, prosecutor Declan Austin said.

She began shouting at officers and threatened to harm herself with a knife if they didn't leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knife was taken off her, but she became distressed again and barged a female officer into the door frame, causing her to bang her arm as she fell over.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard she was last in trouble in December 2020 for recklessly endangering life through criminal damage for which she received an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: "It was a happy occasion gone wrong. She invited friends for a barbeque and it's right to say she had a fair bit to drink."

He said the confrontation between the two guests upset Taylor and the arrival of police upset her even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She didn't threaten anyone or exhibit any signs of aggression," Mr Samrai said.

"She was frustrated and wanted the incident to stop. Her guilty plea is accepted on the basis the assault was reckless."

He told magistrates that Taylor has been on medication for depression and her previous convictions happened when she stopped taking it.

Taylor, 55, of Cherry Avenue, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 compensation but no court costs were awarded.