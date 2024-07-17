Kirby woman assaulted police officer after ‘happy barbeque went wrong’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
By the time they arrived to reports of two men fighting in Carol Taylor's garden on June 27 the men were gone and Taylor was intoxicated, prosecutor Declan Austin said.
She began shouting at officers and threatened to harm herself with a knife if they didn't leave.
The knife was taken off her, but she became distressed again and barged a female officer into the door frame, causing her to bang her arm as she fell over.
The court heard she was last in trouble in December 2020 for recklessly endangering life through criminal damage for which she received an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years.
Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: "It was a happy occasion gone wrong. She invited friends for a barbeque and it's right to say she had a fair bit to drink."
He said the confrontation between the two guests upset Taylor and the arrival of police upset her even more.
"She didn't threaten anyone or exhibit any signs of aggression," Mr Samrai said.
"She was frustrated and wanted the incident to stop. Her guilty plea is accepted on the basis the assault was reckless."
He told magistrates that Taylor has been on medication for depression and her previous convictions happened when she stopped taking it.
Taylor, 55, of Cherry Avenue, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 compensation but no court costs were awarded.