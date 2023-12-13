Bottlenecks at M1 Junction 28 are 'hindering businesses' as new plans for upgrade to be sent to government

Businesses based around Junction 28 of the M1 are joining calls for government investment to address queues the junction faces every day.

A report released by Regional transport body Midlands Connect highlights the benefits of upgrading the junction.

Speaking to Midlands Connect, firms outlined the junction is costing them business, damaging the environment, putting employees at risk, and even holding back local economic growth.

One of the firms reliant on the junction is Alliance Healthcare Ltd, who operate nationally from their Derbyshire distribution centre.

Roadsigns and traffic lights at Junction 28 of the M1.

They warned that without improvements to the junction, delivery of vital healthcare supplies could be put at risk.

A Transport Manager at XPO, reiterated the strategic importance of the junction for the region. They added: “The junction is in a great strategic location. However, it suffers from the excessive amount of traffic and congestion. If we can address these issues, we will be able to secure economic development for the wider region.”

Another firm outlined that they felt the junction could be throttling the area from reaching its potential as a thriving hub of business and employment.

They said: “To grow the local economy, it's key that we have the infrastructure to reinvigorate this area, and get some more businesses in.”

Businesses also felt the queues are creating dangerous road conditions and unnecessary pollution levels for local people.

One business representative said: “The stationary traffic caused by the junction is nothing short of an environmental disaster for local people. We have looked at all sorts of interventions we could undertake to improve air quality, however we need the government’s support.”

Another local business warned of an “alarming rise” in serious incidents, saying: “We must acknowledge the alarming rise in serious incidents and address the flaw immediately to allow opportunities for a safer route, not just for business but for those living in nearby communities.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect added: “We have listened to the concerns of local businesses and stakeholders, and there is a unanimous call for action to address the challenges which are posed at this junction.

“Investing in this critical infrastructure is not just about improving traffic flow; it is about unlocking the economic potential of the entire region, reducing pollution and keeping road users safe.”

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover said: ‘’It’s incredibly important for us to engage with key stakeholders like XPO Logistics, Alliance Healthcare, and the Co-op, to help build our case for upgrading the junction.

"The evidence is clear. Whether that’s from residents in South Normanton and Pinxton, the County Council, or local businesses, Junction 28 in its current capacity is not fit for purpose.

"We have made great progress on our plans for Junction 28, but we now need the Government’s support to get it over the line.’’

Councillor Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment at Derbyshire County Council said: “This is a key junction on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire border, providing access to the M1 and linking with arterial routes to Derby, Mansfield, Ashfield and surrounding areas for freight and commuters alike.