Hundreds prosecuted for begging in Notts as Mansfield Council urges new approach

Homelessness charity Crisis says the “cruel” Vagrancy Act – which the Housing Secretary six months ago said should be abolished – drives vulnerable people away from support and can keep them on the streets for longer.

The law, created in the early 1800s, sees anyone prosecuted facing a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.

Figures reveal that between April 2015 and December last year, Nottinghamshire Police made 815 charges via the Act. Nearly all were for begging, with the remainder for rough sleeping or being in an enclosed space without permission.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which provided the figures, said the coronavirus pandemic impacted the volume of cases dealt with by courts across England and Wales last spring.

But despite this, there were still 36 Vagrancy Act court cases in Nottinghamshire between April and December last year – the latest figures provided.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons in February the act should be ‘consigned to history’.

Jon Sparkes, Crisis chief executive, said the charity was encouraged by Mr Jenrick's comments, but disappointed the ‘offensive and counterproductive law’ remains in place.

Coun Marion Bradshaw says giving food and cash to organisations that help the homeless is the best option

Chief Inspector Steven O’Neill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the force works with partners on issues around vagrancy to ensure people who beg have access to a range of services, helping them address the issues they face.

He said: “The force approach is to engage with the community to help identify those vulnerable to homelessness and begging.

“Enforcement is always our last option for those who are most prolific and cause harassment, alarm and distress to the community and businesses and is a staged process to provide every opportunity to support the individuals. The numbers of times we need to do this remains low, when looking nationally.”

Homelessness strategy

Mansfield Council said it tried to deter begging on its streets.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “As a council we try to deter begging by encouraging people to donate to the Mansfield Street Support Campaign rather than giving cash directly to beggars. This achieves a lot more to help homeless people collectively than a fiver handed to a beggar in the street.

“We’ve also adopted a strategy on homelessness in which our ambition is to work with our partners, including the police, to permanently reduce the number of rough sleepers in this district.

“Homelessness – and begging – are complex issues and not everyone who begs is homeless. A myriad of pressures, including adverse childhood experiences, debt, mental health issues, substance dependency, or family breakdown can lead to homelessness and, consequently, begging.

“We believe long-term solutions to underlying problems are the most effective approach.

“One element of the council’s homelessness reduction strategy is our First Steps scheme which has helped rehome 17 rough sleepers since April 2020 by offering homes to them with a wraparound package of care for issues such as substance misuse and mental health problems, to help sustain the tenant in their accommodation.

“However, occasionally, despite our best efforts to engage with and support members of our street community, in order to get them the most appropriate help, we recognise there will still be incidents of ongoing anti-social behaviour which require firmer enforcement action from the police.”

Mansfield Street Support, led by the council in partnership with the police, Framework and backed by the Mansfield Homeless Network and Mansfield Business Improvement District, was launched in 2018.

It raises awareness of the range of local support services available and encourages people to volunteer their time, donate items and give money to existing charities and support groups to help the homeless in a co-ordinated way that best meets local need. Visit www.mansfieldstreetsupport.co.uk for further information.

The council encourages anyone who sees someone who is homeless to contact the Framework Street Outreach 24-hour hotline on 0800 066 5356 or via www.streetlink.org.uk to ensure they are offered the necessary support.