Project to transform historic house near Warsop into holiday accommodation nearing completion

The Welbeck Estate, one of the great traditional landed estates situated near Worksop in Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest, is in the final stages of the long-term project to bring the Estate’s historic buildings back into use to build a creative and sustainable community.

The complete transformation of Grade II-listed 18th Century Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate will be revealed for the first time this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Porter, property and rural estates director, said: “By breathing new life into this grand house and other buildings at Welbeck and using sustainable practices and environmentally friendly measures, the estate will thrive well into the future.”

Cuckney House in Welbeck Estate will be turned into a 32-person holiday accommodation.

A solar farm and air-source heat pumps power the house. Other recent conversions into holiday accommodation include the barns at Holbeck and a former stable at Belph.

Set in a secluded woodland with manicured grounds, Cuckney House is best known for having starred in the 2014 multi-award-winning film Testament of Youth, Vera Brattain’s coming-of-age story set during World War One.

The building has been empty for the past 10 years and this project will bring the house back into use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation of Cuckney House will bring the property back into use as a country house for gatherings, with plenty of accommodation for events such as birthday celebrations, self-catering family holidays, corporate events and small weddings.

The interiors include three beautiful reception rooms and 15 bedrooms which sleep 31 people. Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane has sympathetically dressed every room in a classic, timeless style that shines a light on the original architectural features.