The Sir John Cockle, on Sutton Road, Mansfield, offers small businesses the chance to trade every Wednesday, from 8am-2pm, in its car park, free of charge.

The community initiative is affectionately known as ‘Cockle Stalls’ by landlords Laura and Ryan James, who took on the pub last year.

Laura said: “We really wanted to allow an opportunity for local businesses to sell products here and for local people to access goods on the doorstep.

Jason and Tammy Whitmore, of R and b Fruits and Vegetables, have been selling products at the site every Wednesday for four weeks.

“It is great for us too, as we do not always get time to shop, so it is very accessible.”

Ryan said: “We have four children ourselves, so we welcome families, children and even dogs too. It is great to see the community working together here.

“We know costs are rising for everyone so it is great to see businesses and shoppers getting something out of this every week.”

Abbey Clarke, a Mansfield resident who took her dog Alfie along to browse the stalls, said she saw the weekly event on Facebook and also heard about it through friends.

The landlord and landlady Laura and Ryan James of the Sir John Cockle.

She said: “I was pleasantly surprised by how much was on offer.

“The stalls were presented nicely, they looked really clean and there were welcoming people running the stalls.

“I would like to hope that there are more stalls in the future as it grows, and that we have better weather when we come next time.

“It was really nice to have a little chat with everyone and see what kind of things they’re selling.”

Luke Calvert works at Calverts mobile butchers alongside his family.

The pub welcomes a series of traders on site as hundreds of shoppers stock up on supplies.

Danielle Roberts, who works at the Rustic Cakery Bakery, has been selling cakes from the car park every week since the initiative started.

She said: “It is going really well here. I love it. I have met some really nice people too.”

Glen Pearson, Glens cheap laundry, supplying affordable essentials.

Luke Calverts, of Calverts family-run mobile butchers, has also been trading since Cockle Stalls began.

He said the idea was “brilliant” and brings back a “traditional” way of shopping that supports local businesses.

Anyone is interested in running a stall is asked to contact Laura and Ryan at fb.com/SirJohnCockleMansfield or pop into the pub for a chat.

Danielle Roberts, The Rustic Cakery Bakery.

Leah Kerr, of Miss Innoscents, selling a selection of scents.

Charlotte Streets, Street Scents, with a selection of self care products.