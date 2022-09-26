News you can trust since 1952
Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Monday, September 26

Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Monday, September 26, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:33 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20 and more than 70 yesterday, Thursday, September 22.

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled.

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Friday, September 23 include:

Pronto

Mansfield-Nottingham: 11am; 12.45pm; 3.30pm; 5.15pm; 6.30pm; 7.30pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 11.55am; 1.40pm; 4.25pm; 6.10pm; 7.25pm; 8.25pm.

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 9am; 3.30pm; 4.30pm.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 10.05am; 4.35pm; 5.35pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 6.42am; 8.10am; 8.40am; 10.10am; 10.30am; 11.10am; 12.20pm; 12.30pm; 1.10pm; 2.30pm; 3.40pm; 3.49pm; 4.10pm; 4.49pm; 5.40pm; 5.49pm; 6.03pm; 6.49pm; 7.40pm; 8.25pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 6.52am; 8.32am; 8.52am; 10.22am; 10.42am; 11.22am; 12.32pm; 12.42pm; 1.22pm; 2.42pm; 3.52pm; 4.02pm; 4.22pm; 5.02pm; 5.52pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 8.50pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 6.55am; 7.35am; 8.55am; 10.55am; 11.15am; 12.25pm; 1.55pm; 2.55pm; 4.25pml 4.55pm; 7pm; 9.45pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 7.33am; 8.03am; 9.33am; 11.33am; 11.53am; 1.03pm; 2.33pm; 3.03pm; 3.33pm; 5.03pm; 5.28pm; 7.23pm; 10.08pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 9.05am; 6.30pm.

Alfreton-Mansfield: 10.13am; 7.27pm.

The spokesman said: “Service 1 will not serve Cross Street or Common Lane due to roadworks.”

Service 7

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 10.10am; 6.10pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 10.25am; 6.25pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 2pm; 6pm.

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 2.26pm; 6.26pm.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 10.45am; 12.45pm; 4.15pm; 4.50pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 11.29am; 1.29pm; 4.59pm; 5.31pm.

Service 14

Mansfield-Kirton: 9.40am; 12.40pm; 7.40pm.

Kirton-Mansfield: 10.38am; 1.38pm; 8.38pm.

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 7.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 8.01pm.

Service 16

Mansfield-Clipstone: 8.55am; 2.25pm; 4.55pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 9.22am; 2.52Pm; 5.22pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 10.25pm.

Langwith-Mansfield: 11.06pm.

Service 28b

Mansfield-Eakring: 12.15pm.

Eakring-Mansfield: 1.10pm.

Service 218

Mansfield-Forest Town: 2.45pm;

Forest Town-Mansfield: 1.35pm.

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

