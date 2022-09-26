Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Monday, September 26
Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Monday, September 26, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20 and more than 70 yesterday, Thursday, September 22.
Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Friday, September 23 include:
Pronto
Mansfield-Nottingham: 11am; 12.45pm; 3.30pm; 5.15pm; 6.30pm; 7.30pm.
Nottingham-Mansfield: 11.55am; 1.40pm; 4.25pm; 6.10pm; 7.25pm; 8.25pm.
Mansfield-Chesterfield: 9am; 3.30pm; 4.30pm.
Chesterfield-Mansfield: 10.05am; 4.35pm; 5.35pm.
Service 1
Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 6.42am; 8.10am; 8.40am; 10.10am; 10.30am; 11.10am; 12.20pm; 12.30pm; 1.10pm; 2.30pm; 3.40pm; 3.49pm; 4.10pm; 4.49pm; 5.40pm; 5.49pm; 6.03pm; 6.49pm; 7.40pm; 8.25pm.
Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 6.52am; 8.32am; 8.52am; 10.22am; 10.42am; 11.22am; 12.32pm; 12.42pm; 1.22pm; 2.42pm; 3.52pm; 4.02pm; 4.22pm; 5.02pm; 5.52pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 8.50pm.
Mansfield-Huthwaite: 6.55am; 7.35am; 8.55am; 10.55am; 11.15am; 12.25pm; 1.55pm; 2.55pm; 4.25pml 4.55pm; 7pm; 9.45pm.
Huthwaite-Mansfield: 7.33am; 8.03am; 9.33am; 11.33am; 11.53am; 1.03pm; 2.33pm; 3.03pm; 3.33pm; 5.03pm; 5.28pm; 7.23pm; 10.08pm.
Mansfield-Alfreton: 9.05am; 6.30pm.
Alfreton-Mansfield: 10.13am; 7.27pm.
The spokesman said: “Service 1 will not serve Cross Street or Common Lane due to roadworks.”
Service 7
Mansfield-Oak Tree: 10.10am; 6.10pm.
Oak Tree-Mansfield: 10.25am; 6.25pm.
Service 11
Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 2pm; 6pm.
Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 2.26pm; 6.26pm.
Service 12
Mansfield-Shirebrook: 10.45am; 12.45pm; 4.15pm; 4.50pm.
Shirebrook-Mansfield: 11.29am; 1.29pm; 4.59pm; 5.31pm.
Service 14
Mansfield-Kirton: 9.40am; 12.40pm; 7.40pm.
Kirton-Mansfield: 10.38am; 1.38pm; 8.38pm.
Service 15/15a
Mansfield-Walesby: 7.10pm.
Walesby-Mansfield: 8.01pm.
Service 16
Mansfield-Clipstone: 8.55am; 2.25pm; 4.55pm.
Clipstone-Mansfield: 9.22am; 2.52Pm; 5.22pm.
Service 23/23a/23b
Mansfield-Langwith: 10.25pm.
Langwith-Mansfield: 11.06pm.
Service 28b
Mansfield-Eakring: 12.15pm.
Eakring-Mansfield: 1.10pm.
Service 218
Mansfield-Forest Town: 2.45pm;
Forest Town-Mansfield: 1.35pm.
For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid