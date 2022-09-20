Full list as more than 100 bus services cancelled across Mansfield today
More than 100 Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled today as the firm battles driver shortages.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Tuesday, September 20 include:
Pronto
Most Popular
Mansfield-Nottingham: 8.45am; 1.15pm; 6pm.
Nottingham-Mansfield: 9.40am; 2.10pm; 6.55pm.
Mansfield-Chesterfield: 10.30am; 4pm.
Chesterfield-Mansfield: 11.35am; 5.05pm.
Service 1
Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 6.42am; 8.40am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 11.10am; 11.40am; 12.10pm; 1.10pm; 1.50pm; 2.10pm; 3pm; 3.30pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 5.10pm; 5.30pm; 6pm; 7.10pm; 9.10pm.
Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 6.52am; 7.52am; 8.52am; 9.52am; 10.52am; 11.22am; 11.52am; 12.22pm; 1.22pm; 2.02pm; 2.22pm; 3.12pm; 3.42pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.22pm; 5.42pm; 6.30pm; 7.50pm; 9.20pm.
Mansfield-Huthwaite: 7.25am; 8.25am; 9.25am; 10.25am; 11.55am; 12.55pm; 1.45pm; 2.55pm; 3.55pm; 4.15pm; 4.45pm; 4.55pm; 6pm; 6.15pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.
Huthwaite-Mansfield: 8.03am; 9.03am; 10.03am; 11.03am; 12.33pm; 1.33pm; 2.23pm; 3.33pm; 4.33pm; 4.53pm; 5.18pm; 5.28pm; 6.28pm; 6.53pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.
Mansfield-Alfreton: 5.05pm.
Alfreton-Mansfield: 6.05pm.
Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 2.32pm.
Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 3.07pm.
Service 7
Mansfield-Oak Tree: 10.10am; 4.10pm; 5.40pm; 6.10pm.
Oak Tree-Mansfield: 10.25am; 4.25pm; 5.55pm; 6.25pm.
Service 11
Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 3pm; 5.30pm.
Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 3.26pm; 5.56pm.
Service 12
Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.45am; 1.15pm; 3.45pm; 5.45pm.
Shirebrook-Mansfield: 10.29am; 1.59pm; 4.29pm.
Service 14
Mansfield-Kirton: 9.40am; 12.40pm; 6.40pm.
Kirton-Mansfield: 10.38am; 1.38pm; 7.38pm.
Service 15/15a
Mansfield-Walesby: 8.10am; 10.10am; 3.10pm.
Walesby-Mansfield: 9.07am; 11.07am; 4.07pm.
Service 16
Mansfield-Clipstone: 8.55am; 10.25am; 2.55pm; 4.55pm.
Clipstone-Mansfield: 9.22am; 10.52am; 3.22pm; 5.22pm.
Service 23/23a/23b
Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 4.10pm.
Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 4.55pm.
For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid