Full list as more than 100 bus services cancelled across Mansfield today

More than 100 Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled today as the firm battles driver shortages.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:07 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:16 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Tuesday, September 20 include:

Pronto

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Mansfield-Nottingham: 8.45am; 1.15pm; 6pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 9.40am; 2.10pm; 6.55pm.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 10.30am; 4pm.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 11.35am; 5.05pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 6.42am; 8.40am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 11.10am; 11.40am; 12.10pm; 1.10pm; 1.50pm; 2.10pm; 3pm; 3.30pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 5.10pm; 5.30pm; 6pm; 7.10pm; 9.10pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 6.52am; 7.52am; 8.52am; 9.52am; 10.52am; 11.22am; 11.52am; 12.22pm; 1.22pm; 2.02pm; 2.22pm; 3.12pm; 3.42pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.22pm; 5.42pm; 6.30pm; 7.50pm; 9.20pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 7.25am; 8.25am; 9.25am; 10.25am; 11.55am; 12.55pm; 1.45pm; 2.55pm; 3.55pm; 4.15pm; 4.45pm; 4.55pm; 6pm; 6.15pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 8.03am; 9.03am; 10.03am; 11.03am; 12.33pm; 1.33pm; 2.23pm; 3.33pm; 4.33pm; 4.53pm; 5.18pm; 5.28pm; 6.28pm; 6.53pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 5.05pm.

Alfreton-Mansfield: 6.05pm.

Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 2.32pm.

Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 3.07pm.

Service 7

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 10.10am; 4.10pm; 5.40pm; 6.10pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 10.25am; 4.25pm; 5.55pm; 6.25pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 3pm; 5.30pm.

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 3.26pm; 5.56pm.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.45am; 1.15pm; 3.45pm; 5.45pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 10.29am; 1.59pm; 4.29pm.

Service 14

Mansfield-Kirton: 9.40am; 12.40pm; 6.40pm.

Kirton-Mansfield: 10.38am; 1.38pm; 7.38pm.

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 8.10am; 10.10am; 3.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 9.07am; 11.07am; 4.07pm.

Service 16

Mansfield-Clipstone: 8.55am; 10.25am; 2.55pm; 4.55pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 9.22am; 10.52am; 3.22pm; 5.22pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 4.10pm.

Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 4.55pm.

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

