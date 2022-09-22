Full list as more than 75 bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, September 22
More than 75 Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled today as the firm battles driver shortages.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20.
Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Thursday, September 22 include:
Most Popular
Read More
Pronto
Mansfield-Nottingham: 2pm; 5.30pm; 7.30pm.
Nottingham-Mansfield: 2.55pm; 6.25pm; 8.25pm.
Mansfield-Chesterfield: 3.30pm.
Chesterfield-Mansfield: 4.35pm.
Service 1
Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 8.20am; 11.10am; 1.40pm; 3.50pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 4.50pm; 5.50pm; 6.03pm; 6.50pm; 7.10pm; 7.40pm; 9.10pm.
Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 8.32am; 11.22am; 1.52pm; 4.02pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.02pm; 6.02pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 7.50pm; 8.50pm; 9.20pm.
Mansfield-Huthwaite: 12.25pm; 2.25pm; 2.55pm; 4.55pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.
Huthwaite-Mansfield: 12.53pm; 2.53pm; 3.33pm; 5.28pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.
Mansfield-Alfreton: 9.05am; 5.05pm.
Alfreton-Mansfield: 10.13am; 6.05pm.
Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 4.32pm; 5.32pm; 6.25pm.
Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 5.07pm; 6.07pm; 6.58pm.
Service 7
Mansfield-Oak Tree: 3.40pm.
Oak Tree-Mansfield: 3.55pm.
Service 11
Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 12.30pm; 6pm.
Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 12.56pm; 6.26pm.
Service 12
Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.15am; 10.45am; 1.15pm; 4.15pm.
Shirebrook-Mansfield: 9.59am; 11.29pm; 1.59pm; 4.59pm.
Service 15/15a
Mansfield-Walesby: 6.10am; 7.10pm.
Walesby-Mansfield: 7.07am; 8.02pm.
Service 16
Mansfield-Clipstone: 2.25pm; 4.25pm.
Clipstone-Mansfield: 2.52pm; 4.52pm.
Service 23/23a/23b
Mansfield-Langwith: 12.20pm; 1.40pm.
Langwith-Mansfield: 1.22pm; 2.22pm.
Service 28b
Mansfield-Eakring: 10.15am.
Eakring-Mansfield: 11.10am.
For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid