Full list as more than 75 bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, September 22

More than 75 Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled today as the firm battles driver shortages.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:04 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20.

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Thursday, September 22 include:

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Pronto

Mansfield-Nottingham: 2pm; 5.30pm; 7.30pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 2.55pm; 6.25pm; 8.25pm.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 3.30pm.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 4.35pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 8.20am; 11.10am; 1.40pm; 3.50pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 4.50pm; 5.50pm; 6.03pm; 6.50pm; 7.10pm; 7.40pm; 9.10pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 8.32am; 11.22am; 1.52pm; 4.02pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.02pm; 6.02pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 7.50pm; 8.50pm; 9.20pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 12.25pm; 2.25pm; 2.55pm; 4.55pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 12.53pm; 2.53pm; 3.33pm; 5.28pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 9.05am; 5.05pm.

Alfreton-Mansfield: 10.13am; 6.05pm.

Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 4.32pm; 5.32pm; 6.25pm.

Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 5.07pm; 6.07pm; 6.58pm.

Service 7

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 3.40pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 3.55pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: 11.30am; 12.30pm; 6pm.

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 11.56am; 12.56pm; 6.26pm.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.15am; 10.45am; 1.15pm; 4.15pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 9.59am; 11.29pm; 1.59pm; 4.59pm.

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 6.10am; 7.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 7.07am; 8.02pm.

Service 16

Mansfield-Clipstone: 2.25pm; 4.25pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 2.52pm; 4.52pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 12.20pm; 1.40pm.

Langwith-Mansfield: 1.22pm; 2.22pm.

Service 28b

Mansfield-Eakring: 10.15am.

Eakring-Mansfield: 11.10am.

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

StagecoachTwitter
