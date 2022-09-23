News you can trust since 1952
Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Friday, September 23

Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Friday, September 23, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:22 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20 and more than 70 yesterday, Thursday, September 22.

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Friday, September 23 include:

Pronto

Mansfield-Nottingham: 11.30am; 2pm; 5.30pm; 6.30pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 12.25pm; 2.55pm; 6.25pm; 7.25pm.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 3.30pm; 4.30pm.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 4.35pm; 5.35pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 8.10am; 10.10am; 11.10am; 1.20pm; 1.40pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 6.03pm; 7.10pm; 9.10pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 8.22am; 10.22am; 11.22am; 1.32pm; 1.52pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 6.30pm; 7.50pm; 9.20pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 6.55am; 8.55am; 10.55am; 12.25pm; 2.25pm; 2.55pm; 4.55pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 7.33am; 9.33am; 11.33am; 1.03am; 3.03pm; 3.33pm; 5.28pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 9.05am; 12.05pm; 5.05pm.

Alfreton-Mansfield: 10.13am; 1.13pm; 6.05pm.

Service 7

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 6.40am;8.40am; 9.40am; 11.40am; 4.40pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 6.55am; 8.55am; 9.55am; 11.55am; 4.55pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: Noon; 2pm; 2.30pm; 3.30pm; 6pm; 8.45pm.

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 12.26pm; 2.26pm; 2.56pm; 3.56pm; 6.26pm; 9.12pm.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.45am; 11.15am; 12.15pm; 1.15pm; 4.15pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 10.29am; 11.59pm; 12.59pm; 1.59pm; 4.59pm.

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 11.10am; 7.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 12.07pm; 8.01pm.

Service 16

Mansfield-Clipstone: 5.30am; 7.25am; 9.25am; 10.25am; 12.25pm; 5.35pm; 6.50pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 5.57am; 7.52am; 9.52am; 10.52am; 12.52am; 6.02pm; 7.15pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 1.10pm; 4.40pm; 6.25pm.

Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 1.52pm; 5.25pm; 7.06pm.

Service 28b

Mansfield-Eakring: 10.15am; 12.15pm.

Eakring-Mansfield: 6.42am; 11.10am; 1.10pm.

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

