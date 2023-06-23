Looking back at 24 pictures of Mansfield students enjoying prom over a decade ago
The tradition began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.
Prom season is upon us and it can often bring up nostalgia for those of us who experienced the end-of-school party years – or decades – ago.
Your Chad has delved into the archives from the last decade or so to bring up some fond memories of proms gone by. You may even find some outfit inspiration!
Here are 24 pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield students enjoying prom from the last 13 years – is there someone you recognise in the pictures?