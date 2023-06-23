News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Meden School's year 11 prom at Mansfield Civic Centre in 2010.Meden School's year 11 prom at Mansfield Civic Centre in 2010.
Meden School's year 11 prom at Mansfield Civic Centre in 2010.

Looking back at 24 pictures of Mansfield students enjoying prom over a decade ago

How long ago did you dance at your prom?
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:58 BST

The tradition began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.

Prom season is upon us and it can often bring up nostalgia for those of us who experienced the end-of-school party years – or decades – ago.

Your Chad has delved into the archives from the last decade or so to bring up some fond memories of proms gone by. You may even find some outfit inspiration!

Here are 24 pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield students enjoying prom from the last 13 years – is there someone you recognise in the pictures?

Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011.

1. Brunts

Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Dukeries prom from 2011. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Proffitt, Shanice Bend, Emma Broughton and Beth Revell.

2. Dukeries, Ollerton

Dukeries prom from 2011. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Proffitt, Shanice Bend, Emma Broughton and Beth Revell. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Samworth Church Academy prom at Rufford Park Golf Club in 2011. Pictured are Jacob Newton, Craig Gudelajtis, Shannon King, Daniel Egginton, Chelsea Phillips, Liam Gudelajtis and Jake Rumfitt.

3. Samworth Church Academy

Samworth Church Academy prom at Rufford Park Golf Club in 2011. Pictured are Jacob Newton, Craig Gudelajtis, Shannon King, Daniel Egginton, Chelsea Phillips, Liam Gudelajtis and Jake Rumfitt. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Tickets please! Forever Green in Mansfield was the venue for Brunts School's prom in 2012 when these students arrived in an old London Transport red bus.

4. Brunts

Tickets please! Forever Green in Mansfield was the venue for Brunts School's prom in 2012 when these students arrived in an old London Transport red bus. Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:MansfieldChadAshfield