Looking back at 24 pictures of Mansfield students enjoying prom over a decade ago

How long ago did you dance at your prom?

The tradition began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.

Prom season is upon us and it can often bring up nostalgia for those of us who experienced the end-of-school party years – or decades – ago.

Your Chad has delved into the archives from the last decade or so to bring up some fond memories of proms gone by. You may even find some outfit inspiration!

Here are 24 pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield students enjoying prom from the last 13 years – is there someone you recognise in the pictures?

Brunts Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011.

Dukeries, Ollerton Dukeries prom from 2011. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Proffitt, Shanice Bend, Emma Broughton and Beth Revell.

Samworth Church Academy Samworth Church Academy prom at Rufford Park Golf Club in 2011. Pictured are Jacob Newton, Craig Gudelajtis, Shannon King, Daniel Egginton, Chelsea Phillips, Liam Gudelajtis and Jake Rumfitt.

Brunts Tickets please! Forever Green in Mansfield was the venue for Brunts School's prom in 2012 when these students arrived in an old London Transport red bus.

