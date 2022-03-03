This marks the next step towards removing peak period traffic congestion along the route, while significantly improving journey time for commuters and businesses and unlocking major development sites nearby.

Ollerton Roundabout, the intersection of the A614/A616/A6075 roundabout, Mickledale Lane junction, the A614/Mickledale Lane crossroads and White Post roundabout, the A614/Mansfield Road roundabout, are among six junctions hoping to be upgraded.

Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP, said: “It’s fantastic news that the plans for the A614 improvements have now been submitted.

An artists impression of the Lowdham roundabout

“These improvements have been in the works for a long time and they are going to be vital to levelling up North Nottinghamshire. We are going to see more opportunities for employment and investment off the back of these plans.

“The Government’s funding for this process is a vote of confidence in the Nottinghamshire economy and in our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Businesses and local people are bound to prosper from this investment in our infrastructure and the benefits that these improvements will bring.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at Nottinghamshire County Council, including Coun Ben Bradley, as well as Ministerial Colleagues in Government to ensure that Nottinghamshire remains at the forefront of the Government’s levelling up plans.”

If planning permission is approved in summer 2022, works on the £28.6m scheme are expected to start in summer 2023 and be complete by summer 2025.

The application was originally planned for submission in November 2021, but further works were identified by the project team as needing to be completed prior to submitting the application, meaning the application was submitted on February 25, 2022.

The other junctions included in the plans are Warren Hill junction, the A614/A6097 priority junction, Lowdham Roundabout, the A6097/A612 Nottingham Road/Southwell Road roundabout and Kirk Hill junction, the A6097/Kirk Hill crossroads.