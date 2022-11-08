The X Factor favourite Chico to bring his bingo show to Mansfield
One of the all time favourite The X Factor contestants Chico – known for his number-one hit record It’s Chico Time – will be bringing his amazing, crazy, slightly off the wall bingo show to Apollo Bingo in Mansfield on Saturday, November 19, as part of the Clubingo enertainment brand.
A Clubingo spokesman said: “We have brought all sorts of amazing shows to Apollo Bingo, Mansfield, this year including most recently Martin Kemp’s 80s’ show and Clubland’s Ultrabeat, but now its time to go slightly bonkers as we bring the amazing Chico to the venue.”Chico will not only lead the bingo games giving away some mad prizes – “Inflatable unicorn anyone?” – butwill also perform his greatest hits live on stage, and with a house DJ and some fabulous dancers supporting him, this promises to be a madcap night and maybe the funniest night out you have had in a long time.
What is more, the tickets are at the unbelievable price of just £5, which include the Chico bingo games.
Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.co.uk or directly from the Mansfield Leisure Park club.
Most Popular
And if Chico is not enough, Take That star Howard Donald will be in the club for a Christmas Special on December 17.