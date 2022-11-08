A Clubingo spokesman said: “We have brought all sorts of amazing shows to Apollo Bingo, Mansfield, this year including most recently Martin Kemp’s 80s’ show and Clubland’s Ultrabeat, but now its time to go slightly bonkers as we bring the amazing Chico to the venue.”Chico will not only lead the bingo games giving away some mad prizes – “Inflatable unicorn anyone?” – butwill also perform his greatest hits live on stage, and with a house DJ and some fabulous dancers supporting him, this promises to be a madcap night and maybe the funniest night out you have had in a long time.