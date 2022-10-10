Take That star Howard Donald to deliver DJ set at Apollo Bingo Mansfield

Howard will deliver a DJ Set as part of a night of crazy bingo at the Mansfield Leisure Park venue, hosted by top presenter Ryan Swain.

With Crowd Karaoke, crazy dance-offs and prizes you never knew you wanted. It promises to be the best Christmas Party in Mansfield.

Howard has been an established House music DJ for more than 20 years and performed at venues like Pacha (Various), Eden (Ibiza), O Beach (Ibiza), Ministry of Sound (London) and Gatecrasher to name only a few.

Howard Donald is an acclaimed DJ.

An Apollo spokesman said: “We are privileged and excited to welcome him to his first social bingo experience.

“Clubingo has been delivering some of the top artists and DJ's from the 1990s and ’00s during the past 18 months to the people of Mansfield including Martin Kemp & Five.

“With events including Ultrabeat Halloween Party on October 28 and Chico Bingo Time on November 19, our aim is to give the people of Mansfield some quality entertainment along with a fun social bingo experience.”

