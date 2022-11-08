400 hens need to be rehomed on November 19, after they were saved by Chicken Rescue UK at just 72 weeks old.

These hens are only about 72 weeks old, but with avian influenza cases rising and “flockdown” – the housing of all poultry and kept birds – imminent, time is running out for them.

If an avian influenza outbreak occurs nearby, the movement of poultry will no longer be permitted; except to processing plants where the hens will become a source of pet food. For the moment, it is still possible to re-home them if appropriate measures are taken.

Chicken Rescue UK re-homing poster.

Chicken Rescue UK is staffed by volunteers and purchase ex-commercial laying hens from farmers around the UK in order to find them lovely retirement homes.

They make fantastic pets and have great personalities with the added bonus of providing their new owners with fresh eggs.

A collection point in Selston will be open on November 19.