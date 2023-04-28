Kirkby salon hails 'reinvention' as 'key' to success after 21 years in the community

A salon in Kirkby has praised “reinvention” as a key factor behind the business’ continued success after celebrating its 21st birthday.

Park View salon on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, opened its doors more than two decades ago, merely a year after GHD straighteners hit the market and changed the trajectory of hair styling.

Park View launched in 2002 with owner Joanne Atkin at the helm.

The salon, which consists of four beauty rooms and offers “relaxing” vibes, "prides" itself on its Wella, Elemis, Jessica and GHD professionals.

Joanne said she launched the salon with her sister Carly, offering hair and beauty services, but expanded her team as the salon grew its client base.

And now, 21 years later, the businesswoman employs a team of beauticians, who she said have become more like family.

She said: “It is great to be celebrating this milestone. I know how hard this industry can be, but I think reinventions over the years aligned with what customers want has been key.

“We have tried our best to move with the times, and grow our business accordingly.

“Whether it is evolving with products, style or demand – it has enabled us to be here all this time.

“I would like to thank my family, our customers, the loyal and dedicated team members, and my manager Charlotte Berry for being here for 11 years. This is all down to a team effort.”

Staff enjoyed a bottomless brunch in Nottingham to kick off 21st celebrations, with cake and prosecco on hand for clients at the salon to mark the milestone.

