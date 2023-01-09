Charity set up in Clipstone teen's memory celebrates its first birthday

The Lashes Foundation was set up by Lee and Emma Wilson after the tragic loss of their 13 year-old daughter Evie in 2021.

The foundation hopes to continue Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it, just as Evie did during her life.

Andy Sumner, foundation chairman, said: “Evie such a special young lady who always put others before herself and the foundation is her legacy.

“The support Lashes has received has been incredible and we cannot thank enough everyone that has helped us.

“Volunteers, fundraisers, people who have donated, major donors, ambassadors, trustees, people who support our events, people who buy a raffle ticket or just support and believe in what we are trying to, we appreciate your continued support which will allow us to continue supporting the local community however we can with random acts of kindness to cheer people up who deserve recognition and help.

“In our first year, the foundation received 134 grant requests and approved 119, totalling more than £62,000.

“We have supported women fleeing domestic abuse, families dealing with terminal illness and helped improve life for disabled children and adults.

“We’ve donated to food banks and provided mental health support for urgent cases and helped children who have suffered bullying.

“We’ve installed defibrillators and supported youth sports teams and youth organisations who play a vital role in our children’s development and mental health.”

Another proud highlight for the foundation in 2022 was opening Lashes HQ, its pre-loved shop in Forest Town.

Andy said: “This helps give opportunities to support disadvantaged young adults with learning experiences in retail, provides people with high-quality. pre-loved goods to help them in what is a challenging time for lots of people and also provides a sustainable source of income to be able to continue to help others.

The Lashes Facebook group, at fb.com/groups/402792047927115, now has 9,000 followers and the page had more than 1.3 million views last year.

Andy said: “Everyone at the foundation is excited for 2023.

“We have some great, exciting events planned and know lots of people are continuing to support us. We’ll be doing our best to help people in need in the community, just like Evie did.”