The planters were handmade by council staff using recycled wood donated by Door-Stop in Huthwaite, and filled with compost donated by Pro-Grow.

The planters will allow the pupils to have hands-on experiences of growing their own vegetables and flowers whilst learning about the environment.

Schools which received the planters were Mapplewells, Dalestorth, Forest Glade and Healdswood Primary Schools, and Skegby Junior in Sutton; Kingsway, Abbey Hill, Greenwood, Kirkby Woodhouse Primary Schools in Kirkby and Bagthorpe Primary School in Bagthorpe; and Butler’s Hill, Edgewood and Hillside Primary Schools, Hucknall Flying High, Hucknall CE, and Broomhill Juniors.

Coun Jamie Bell and Coun Rachel Madden with pupils from Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School.

The planters were delivered throughout the duration of the Big Ashfield Spring Clean which saw Flying Skips visiting Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall, and the Rurals allowing residents to dispose of excess waste; community litter picks; and side waste collections.

Coun Jamie Bell, council member for for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse said “Coun Rachel Madden and I were delighted to present Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School with their planters. We were so pleased to be able to include local schools in our BIG Spring Clean again this year. These planters will assist the schools with their lessons about nature and growing their own food. Last year we delivered wormeries to help with food waste and we were glad to see these are still going strong!”